Twins
Twins boss Falvey still innovating ways to spot, develop talent
Derek Falvey's approach, now in Year 5, strives to give Twins players an edge.
Chauvin Trial
Teen who recorded Floyd's death reveals trauma, pain in testimony
Darnella Frazier said George Floyd reminds her of her dad, brother, cousins, uncles and friends. The teen spoke with a deep vein of trauma that haunts her trip to buy snacks forever altered her life.
High Schools
Update: Judge denies challenge by Hill-Murray players seeking to keep tourney hopes alive
Hill-Murray was scheduled to play Wayzata at 11 a.m. Wednesday to open the Class 2A tournament. A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of nine players sought to prevent the MSHSL from enforcing COVID guidelines that would prevent the team from playing.
Another failure for Space X Starship test
A camera on the rocket froze Tuesday and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the rocket coming apart right before touchdown.
Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship
Company officials said it will likely be summer before the ship — designed and manufactured in California — undergoes glide flight testing in southern New Mexico.