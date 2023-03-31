More from Star Tribune
Loons
Loons' next challenge is 5-0 expansion team St. Louis City SC
Loons coach Adrian Heath has his own experiences with expansion teams, and has been impressed with St. Louis City's start.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers seek to tighten rail safety
Raymond rail accident gives measure at State Capitol more urgency.
Wolves
Wolves' Naz Reid suffers broken wrist from fall during loss in Phoenix
It's unclear how long Reid will be out or if he may be able to rejoin the Wolves should they make a run in the Western Conference playoffs.
Business
St. Paul's Schmidt Brewery Rathskeller entering foreclosure despite redevelopment efforts
Mancini's Char House will continue to operate its event center out of the location.
St. Paul
Members of St. Paul Mayor Carter's staff involved in St. Patrick's Day altercation at ramen restaurant
No one was arrested in the incident at Tori Ramen on W. 7th Street.