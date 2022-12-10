More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers recruit Evans comfortable with his height, and basketball trajectory
Dennis Evans III, the 7-1 Californian, will join Ben Johnson's team next season in Minnesota. He became a five-star recruit after he upped his commitment level.
Rochester
'Untapped opportunity' as Mayo Clinic expands at-home care with paramedic program
Community paramedic models keep people out of hospitals, where there has been a shortage of beds.
www.startribune.com
Pedestrian killed in Maplewood hit-and-run, and police search for suspect
Police say the vehicle or vehicles involved will have "significant" front end damage.
Featured Columns
Brooks: For big dreams, a big help
St. Thomas business students offer their consulting services to community entrepreneurs.
Vikings
Hockenson quickly becomes 'friendly target' for Vikings
A little more than a month after being traded from the Lions to the Vikings in a rare NFC North deal, the tight end will display his special skill set against his former team.