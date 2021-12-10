More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gameday preview: Gophers men's basketball at Michigan
The Gophers try to regroup Saturday against the Wolverines after losing their first game of the season.
Gophers
Big Ten schools reverse trend by hiring more Black men's basketball coaches
As recently as 2016-17, the Big Ten had no Black men's basketball coaches, the only power conference to have that distinction at the time. Now the league has five.
Local
Teach for America Twin Cities launches policy fellowship
The program aims to teach members about local education policy and advocacy.
Wild
Kaprizov sparks Wild's win streak with prolific point production
The Russian winger has five goals and nine assists in his past seven game as his team has won eight in a row. "There's not many guys in the NHL that can do that," goaltender Cam Talbot said.
St. Paul
Kristien Butler tapped to lead St. Paul human rights department
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter names attorney to high-turnover post.