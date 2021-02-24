More from Star Tribune
Twins
Adversity right off the bat: Twins top prospect Lewis out 9-12 months with ACL tear
Royce Lewis, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, slipped on a patch of ice outside his Dallas home last week and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The rehabilitation is expected to take 9-12 months.
Wolves
Reusse: NBA stacked against 'always building' teams like the Wolves
It's cold and depressing as a lowly member of the ABA — the Always Building Association — but it seems to be the Timberwolves' destiny in the most-unforgiving of pro sports leagues.
Evening forecast: Low of 23, cloudy with some light snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Coronavirus
Minn. health officials ask students, families to take COVID tests every two weeks
Recommendation comes as more children are returning to school.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis schools plan to reopen middle and high schools in April
Families will still have a distance learning option.