DC police: Protesters deployed chemical irritants
The police chief of Washington, D.C., says pro-Trump protesters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the U.S. Capitol.
Biden: Scenes at Capitol do not reflect America
President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
Gophers Basketball
Can Carr, Gophers end their road struggles tonight at Michigan?
The Gophers men's basketball team is undefeated at home, but it suffered both losses this season on the road when star guard Marcus Carr struggled mightily. Carr and company hope to end their road woes Wednesday at No. 10 Michigan, where the program hasn't won since 2011.
Vikings
Vikings' Paton attracting plenty of interest in GM searches
Vikings assistant general manager George Paton will interview with the Lions today, and has interest from several other teams
Politics
Pence defies Trump and says he can't reject electoral votes
Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Wednesday he does not have the power to throw out the electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president in two weeks, dashing Trump's baseless hopes that Pence somehow could find a way to keep him in office.