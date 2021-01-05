More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Coronavirus
Extra doses help to stretch Minn. COVID-19 vaccine supply
Syringe size matters when providers seek to squeeze extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of vials.
Nation
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.
Business
For Twin Cities builders, 2020 was year of the single-family home
Apartments languished as buyers turned to bigger homes in suburban markets.
Local
After shooting, Minneapolis officials face renewed pressure to open 38th and Chicago
Elected leaders are debating the best path forward, after some declined to sign a letter outlining an intention to quickly reopen the streets.