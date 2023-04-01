More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Souhan: Losses to lousy teams dragging Wolves down
At 19-18 against sub-.500 teams, there is no excuse for many of the team's self-inflicted woes, and upcoming games will test their desire.
Wolves
Timberwolves' offense lacked flow with Reid out, others struggling
The freewheeling offense coach Chris Finch prefers over set play-calling was a no-show in Friday's loss to the Lakers.
Wild
Wild's Gustavsson in Vezina Trophy contention to be named NHL's best
The young net minder trails only Boston's Linus Ullmark in save percentage and goals-against average.
Local
Heavy snow makes for third-snowiest winter of all time in Twin Cities
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans were without power and roads were slippery by Saturday morning.
Local
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans lost power, and many reported unplowed roads.