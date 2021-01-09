More from Star Tribune
Local
Hennepin County libraries end overdue book fees
The intent it to make libraries more accessible to low-income patrons.
Coronavirus
Slow uptake for promising new COVID-19 treatment in Minnesota
Some medical centers are reporting a surprising lack of patient interest in the outpatient antibody therapy, state health officials say.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Sports
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years
The Buffalo Bills earned their first playoff victory in a quarter-century on Saturday when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers' desperation pass for a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.
Evening forecast: Low of 21; lots of clouds, with freezing fog possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.