Ryan Saunders, Wolves players have another social justice conversation
Saunders called the events in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, "Disgusting to watch."
Evening forecast: Low of 19, with clouds continuing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Business
$50 million apartment building to go up in Midway area of St. Paul
Apartment will have 220 units near the Raymond Av. Green Line rail station
Politics
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Lawmakers of both parties raised the prospect Thursday of ousting President Donald Trump from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.
Politics
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Capitol breach can never happen again
Soon to be chairing Senate Rules Committee, Klobuchar will likely be part of official response.