St. Cloud
Record-setting 29K cranes flock to Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge
The refuge, which saw twice the number of sandhill cranes as its previous record year in 2019, provides a safe place for birds to roost and eat on their migration south.
Wolves
Live: Follow Wolves vs. Magic from Orlando on Gameview
After winning in Cleveland on Sunday, the Timberwolves are going for two in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and scores from around the NBA.
Gophers
Gophers basketball recruit Evans makes national watch list
Dennis Evans III, the 7-footer from Riverside, Calif., signed with the Gophers 2023 recruiting class last week. He's among 50 players on the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list.
High Schools
Meet record-seeking Backer and six more semifinal standouts
Sam Backer, from Class 2A Chatfield, has rushed for 7,045 yards and needs 458 more to equal a two-decades-old state mark.
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz announces departures of 4 state commissioners
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller are among those leaving.