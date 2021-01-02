More from Star Tribune
Business
IRS says Prince's estate undervalued by 50%, triggering another dispute in settlement
The Internal Revenue Service claims the executors of Prince's estate have lowballed its value by 50%, or about $80 million, triggering a dispute that could…
Evening forecast: Low of 19; freezing fog might return to areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and around the region.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minnesota students navigate a chaotic school year: 'We are really trying our best'
As students struggle with loss, they long for a return to routine.