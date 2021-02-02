More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Signs of vaccinations paying off emerge in Minnesota
Health care systems offer new vaccine slots, which get filled in hours, by senior citizens eager for pandemic protection.
Business
Appeals Court rejects petition to halt construction on Enbridge's Minnesota pipeline
Two Ojibwe bands had asked for a stay on the controversial Line 3 replacement project.
High Schools
Gem in the gym: Roseville's humble Tamia Ugass nears next basketball dream
Raised by her immigrant mother and encouraged by two special families, Tamia Ugass, a 6-3 post player with the dexterity of a point guard, is heading to LSU next year on a scholarship that she never thought possible a few years ago.
Evening forecast: Low of 19; clouds to stay heavy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida shooting
The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in South Florida.