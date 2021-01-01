More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge of Biden
President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Vikings
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions prediction
There'll be plenty of players missing from Sunday's game in Detroit, but Kirk Cousins and his receivers could have a big day against a feeble Lions defense.
Evening forecast: Low of 19; clear to partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and around Minnesota.
Curious Minnesota
When's the last time a Minnesota Republican won a majority statewide?
You have to go back a full quarter century for the answer.