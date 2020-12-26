More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Gophers upset No. 4 Iowa in overtime
Minnesota took control of the game after Iowa rallied in the second half.
Coronavirus
Minnesota students, professors say college during pandemic was 'not a lot of fun'
Minnesota colleges have closed the book on the strangest fall semester in recent memory, one in which students and professors alike spent much of their…
Gophers
OT stunner: Gophers top No. 4 Iowa behind Johnson's barrage of threes
Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson combining for 56 points and 14 three-pointers, with the transfer from Western Michigan tying a Gophers record in the upset.
Local
As fertilizers spread worldwide, researchers find herbivores can't keep up with excess grasses
In much of the world, animals can't keep up, U researchers found.