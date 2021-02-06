More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers hockey swept by Wisconsin after Saturday night drubbing
A pair of first-period power-play goals staked Wisconsin to a two-goal lead, and the 11th-ranked Badgers went on to hammer the No. 2 Gophers 8-1 and sweep the Border Battle series.
Evening forecast: Low of -16; breezy with the extreme cold
Sunday is likely to be colder than Saturday during the day.
Colleges
St. Thomas athletes, coaches begin fond farewell to the MIAC
Connections and friendships among the state schools schools run deep as the Tommies start their final season in Division III.
Sports
Super Bowl coaches Reid, Arians are cut from the same cloth
Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are in control but not controlling. Patient, yet aggressive. Teachers, not screamers. Leaders who are comfortable in their own wrinkled skin.
Gophers women tie 2-2 with Wisconsin Badgers in hockey
The University of Minnesota Gophers women's hockey team played the Wisconsin Badgers in an NCAA game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.