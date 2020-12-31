More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers basketball stopped cold in 71-59 loss at Wisconsin
Following a pair of Big Ten wins over ranked opponents, the Gophers on Thursday afternoon shot just 31.3% in Madison while the Badgers used a strong inside game to set the tone.
Local
Mpls. police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of man at gas station
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released body camera footage from the fatal police shooting of a man who authorities believe fired at officers after they pulled him over on a felony warrant.
Evening forecast: Low of 14 and quiet, with some clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Police release body camera footage of man shot, killed
Dolal Idd, 23, was identified as the man shot following a stop for a felony warrant at the Holiday at E. 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.
Local
Citing COVID, prosecutors seek 3-month delay in the George Floyd trial
They say the trial should wait until June 7 so more people can be vaccinated.