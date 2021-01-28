More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 14 ahead of weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Randball
Forget Flynn vs. Curry, the Wolves have three new Golden State problems
The fallout from last year's mega-trade and draft will follow these teams for years. Early returns favor the Warriors.
Variety
Guthrie reports pandemic-related record loss of nearly $3 million
The setback doesn't bode well for the Twin Cities' other arts institutions.
Local
Mpls. council trio aims to replace MPD with Public Safety Department
The change would require approval from voters.
Politics
Pelosi: Security needed to face 'enemy' within
More money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence coming from an "enemy" within Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, a startling acknowledgement of how tensions over safety have escalated since this month's Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.