More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 11 as light snow ends with a cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball faces Frese's remade Terrapins
Former Gophers coach Brenda Frese lost five players in the transfer portal after last season, but used the portal herself to rebuild a Maryland team that has already defeated UConn.
Gophers
Pitlick scores twice as Gophers edge U.S. Under-18 team in exhibition
The U.S. team was 10-0 against Division I college teams before losing to the Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Future Gopher Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for the visitors.
Gophers
Gophers women's squad has had moments, but Big Ten giants await
The Gophers return from their break and reopen Big Ten play Friday against a daunting Maryland squad.
Gophers
Kaliakmanis injured as Gophers defeat Syracuse 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan threw two touchdown passes in relief of Athan Kaliakmanis, who suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter.