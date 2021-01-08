More from Star Tribune
Politics
Minnesota Democrats in Congress want Trump removed; GOP opposes
Democrats want to impeach if Trump doesn't resign or isn't removed via 25th Amendment; GOP argues late impeachment would be divisive.
Inspired
Class trip to India prepared Bethel journalism students to cover social unrest at home
A trip to India prepared Bethel journalism students to cover social unrest at home.
Police shoot knife-wielding man in Robbinsdale
Witnesses say the man brandished a knife following a chase by police from a nearby gas station. Video appears to show the officers walking backward with guns drawn.
Evening forecast: Low of 10, with areas of low clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Twins
Twins planning spring training as scheduled, but know it won't be that simple
Despite guidelines from baseball's officials and the team's attention to detail, the Twins know there will be obstacles and conflicts before and during the 2021 season.