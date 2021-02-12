More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of -10; extreme cold comes with dangerous windchills
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
How Minneapolis officials plan to reopen 38th and Chicago
Video by Mark Vancleave. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and council members Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano laid out initial plans to reopen the intersection which has been occupied by neighbors and activists since George Floyd was killed there last may.
Wild at practice
Minnesota Wild players returned to practice after a one-week layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Business
North Dakota worried federal rulings, policies could affect oil output
The state's oil production was down 3% in December, while gas output was up.
Local
Judge rules in favor of Minnesota unions in dues collection case
The ruling means nonunion members can't retroactively collect dues that were invalidated by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case.