More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Ex-Brooklyn Center officer Potter gets prison in Wright's killing
The sentence handed down by the presiding judge was about 3 1⁄2 times lower than the presumptive prison term and left Daunte Wright's family and activists angry.
Evening forecast: Low of -2; windy, mainly clear and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Getting Gophers to keep fighting as season winds down is Ben Johnson's biggest challenge
After a pair of lopsided road losses, the Gophers play host to Northwestern on Saturday.
Vikings
O'Connell knows what Cousins can do. Is that good or bad for Vikings?
The team's new coach, who was a quarterback in his playing days, listed "aggressive" and "quieted mind" as qualities he likes at that position. Neither term describes Kirk Cousins.
North Metro
Wright family and friends disappointed, upset at Potter sentence
Two-year prison sentence is too low for former police officer, they say.