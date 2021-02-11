More from Star Tribune
Variety
Pandemic fever got you down? Smash up stuff at the rage room
After nearly a year of being trapped in pandemic isolation, some people just want to pick up a sledgehammer and smash something to smithereens.
Local
Man dies in residential fire in Minneapolis
The blaze broke out in the Seward neighborhood.
Local
Prosecutors: Buffalo shooter recorded intent to cause damage
Gregory Ulrich, 67, charged with shooting up a health clinic in Buffalo and setting off explosives inside, recorded a rambling message shortly before the ambush that hinted at grievances with his medical care there and revealed "his intent to go to that clinic to inflict damage," according to the prosecution.
Evening forecast: Low near -10, with some light snow possible and dangerous windchills Upload
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Trump was sicker than acknowledged with COVID-19
His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to the hospital that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, sources said.