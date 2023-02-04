More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
Gophers
Blown out at the Barn: Gophers lose big again, falling 81-46 to Maryland
It's now seven straight losses for the Gophers, who are on their longest losing streak during the regular season since the end of Richard Pitino's final year.
Wolves
NBA suspends Wolves guard Rivers three games, Orlando's Bamba four games
Jalen Suggs was also suspended one game for his role in Friday night's melee at Target Center while Jaden McDaniels was fined.
Sports
Live at 8 p.m. Saturday: Gophers vs. Maryland. Follow it on Gameview
Minnesota looks to spring an upset. Tap here for play-by-play and scores from around college basketball.
Gophers
Gophers' Garcia out again but injuries no excuse for poor defense
Top scorer Dawson Garcia will be sidelined again Saturday vs. Maryland, but the Gophers have to figure out how to improve defensively in a hurry.