Gophers men's basketball hosts Western Michigan
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team played Western Michigan on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Wolves host Knicks
The Minnesota Timberwolves played the New York Knicks on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Wild
Greenway returns to Wild after another shoulder injury
Big winger Jordan Greenway played only a couple of shifts in his only appearance of the season.
Gophers
Gophers women shake off early jitters, roll over Western Illinois
The offense eventually came to life in a 30-point victory to open a women's and men's doubleheader at Williams Arena.
Politics
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a "big announcement" next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.