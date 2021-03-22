More from Star Tribune
Sports
Wolves' development takes a step back in ragged loss to Thunder
Oklahoma City had little trouble in defeating the home team.
Wild
Wild has enough to beat Ducks 2-1 for ninth consecutive home victory
It wasn't a spectaular performance, but it didn't have to be against the last-place team in the division.
Coronavirus
North Shore spring break? Resorts see uptick in tourism
Vaccine rollout and recent warm weather may be driving more visits. Some area resorts have already sold out for Easter weekend.
Local
Little Falls man who killed two teens in his home denied last appeal
Case drew national attention.