Coronavirus
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
Coronavirus
Concerted push to end Walz's emergency powers faces steep odds at Capitol
Speaker says she doesn't foresee 'any set of facts' where House would vote to end powers.
Sports
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie to miss Clippers game with hamstring strain
The injury initially appeared less serious but was revealed to be a strain upon further examination.
Local
Minneapolis city attorneys to take larger role in police discipline cases
City officials say they hope the new arrangement will reduce the chances that the city's discipline decisions will be overturned by an arbitrator.