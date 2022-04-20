More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years for 5 carjackings
The 25-year-old man also has roughly two dozen cases pending in Hennepin County involving robbery, burglary and assault.
World
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east
Russian forces pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city that is a key battleground in Moscow's new onslaught to take control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.
Business
HealthPartners income surges to $150 million with rebound in patient care
The Bloomington-based health insurer and hospital operator saw record claims for health care services in 2021.
Sports
Timberwolves loss was predictable; A deep look at Gophers recruiting
Host Michael Rand took a look at the Wolves' 124-96 loss to Memphis and welcomed Gophers men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller onto Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in Arizona
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Arizona residents near Mount Union, about 10 milesbsouth of Prescott, officials said.