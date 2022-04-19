More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Nice Ride hopes to keep momentum going after a record-breaking 2021
Last year, 70,000 riders hopped on a bike or scooter for the first time, according to the company's data.
Wolves
Apple Valley's Tyus Jones fitting well into larger role with Grizzlies
Point guard gets more time at home in series with Wolves, but is focused on getting Memphis to the next round.
Coronavirus
Mayo expert backs COVID-19 vaccines despite having possible side effect
The leader of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group suffered tinnitus, or persistent ear-ringing, after his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
World
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Pentagon spokesman: Howitzers for Ukraine will move 'very soon'
As the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins to unfold, the Pentagon says 18 U.S. howitzers to bolster Ukraine's defense will be transported "very soon."