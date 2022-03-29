More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild's win streak surges to seven in a row with 4-1 victory over Flyers
After Tuesday's triumph, the Wild is 9-1-1 over its past 11 games to sit second in the Central Division.
Gophers
Fleck on last season's 9-4 Gophers football team: 'I failed'
Despite finishing five games above .500 and a bowl victory, P.J. Fleck had a harsh assessment for how he handled an inconsistent offense.
Twins
Archer, Twins checked each other out before contract was signed
Former All-Star Chris Archer hopes to recapture his form as he's slotting into the Twins' starting rotation.
Vikings
NFL changes postseason OT rules; Vikings among teams to vote no
The Vikings favored guaranteeing both teams one possession in overtime. but preferred a different method than the one passed by the league's owners.
Loons
Emmings learns a bit as Loons' second team loses opener in NEXT Pro League
Keeper Fred Emmings, a senior at St. Paul Central, got chance to play in first pro soccer match