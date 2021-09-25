More from Star Tribune
Golf
U.S. Ryder Cup team takes commanding 11-5 lead into singles matches
The Americans need only 3 ½ points from 12 singles matches on Sunday to win their first Ryder Cup since 2016.
Colleges
Neal: St. Thomas impresses in Division I home debut, and awes veteran
Also in the weekly 3-2 pitch: Kirill Kaprizov impresses again, a salute to Justin Morneau and (not so optimistic) predictions for the Twins final week and Vikings-Seahawks.
Golf
Rahm, Garcia having success, but other Europeans struggling at the Ryder Cup
They and Shane Lowry, who has won one match, are the only Europeans to have earned points the first two days.
Emergency team monitors La Palma lava destruction
Lava flows from a volcano in Spain's Canary Islands were continuing to cause fires and damage houses, farmland and infrastructure.
8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Mogadishu
A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, police confirmed.