Variety
HBO's 'Real Sports' spotlights North High School and its former football coach
The 27th season premiere airs 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Variety
Minnesota elementary school teacher stands out on 'The Bachelor'
Michelle Young, an Edina resident looking to change the world, was once a Woodbury High School basketball star
Video shows severe damage after Alabama tornado
A tornado carved a 10-mile path of destruction north of Birmingham, Ala. "I could feel stuff falling down and hitting me."
Puck Drop
NCAA hockey tourney time? Not yet, but here's an extremely early guess
Because of COVID-19, how the men's tournament committee will choose its 16 teams is a work in progress. Here's a far-off projection of the field, which could have a strong Minnesota flavor among the top seeds.
Randball
Trade Cousins? Good luck in this quarterback market
This NFL offseason could see unprecedented movement among top quarterbacks. But don't expect Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to have a new address.