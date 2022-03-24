More from Star Tribune
Virginia Thomas urged White House chief to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election, texts show
Local
Far from war, Ukraine refugees welcomed in Pelican Rapids
Residents in and around the western Minnesota city have rolled out the red carpet for a family that fled Chernihiv, a city close to the Russian border that faced severe damage.
Duluth
Duluth's African Heritage Commission brought down by members' frustrations
The group was formed in 2020 to serve as an advisory board to the city, but its members wanted to see more movement.
Vikings
Former Packers cornerback Sullivan plans to visit Vikings
Free agent Chandon Sullivan started 20 games for Green Bay over the past two season as the Packers' slot cornerback.
Business
North Memorial buys Fairview Health's stake in Maple Grove Hospital
The deal came six months after North Memorial's CEO described a "frustratingly slow" effort to agree with Fairview on expansion plans for the hospital.
Drivers flock to Chicago stations for free gas
The $1 million tab was paid by businessman and onetime Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.