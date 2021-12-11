More from Star Tribune
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
The 'chirping' on the ice is part of the game, and it gets profane, funny and yes, downright cruel.
Wolves
Wolves searching for answer to end losing streak
After five losses in a row — several by big margins — Wolves coach Chris Finch said the players seem to have lost confidence.
Gophers
Gophers land defensive back Ryan Stapp, a transfer from Abilene Christian
Stapp will have to years of eligibility remaining and comes from the same FCS school that produced Jack Gibbens, Minnesota's leading tackler this season.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Local
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
Snow amounts ranged from 1 to 4 inches north of the metro area to 15 to 20 inches in Woodbury and southern suburbs. Several metro area cities declared snow emergencies.