Twins
Urshela's walk-up music calming to himself, Twins teammates
An anthem by a Christian rock band caught Gio Urshela's ear during his tenure in Cleveland, and it has stuck with him.
Donald Trump, Ted Cruz address NRA convention
They insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Boy found slain in car is remembered at Mound vigil
Eli Hart was described by loved ones as a happy, patient child who had dreams of becoming a firefighter.
Loons
South African skill a common thread through Minnesota soccer history
Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane is following the footsteps of fellow South African Patrick "Ace" Ntsoelengoe 46 years later.
Stage & Arts
Larger than life: Prince mural nears completion in downtown Minneapolis
Just steps from Prince's old haunt, the First Avenue nightclub, a nearly 100-foot mural of the music icon is slowly emerging.International artist Hiero (pronounced…