Twins
Twins trade LaMonte Wade to Giants for pitcher Shaun Anderson
Wade played outfield and first base during his time with Minnesota.
Dem-led House kicks Rep. Greene off committees
It's an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she'd earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers' backcourt needs a boost Thursday at Rutgers
Gophers coach Richard Pitino is hoping his new backcourt rotation can help lead the team to its first road victory this season Thursday at Rutgers.
Sports
Sit, wait and watch: What's next for the suddenly idle Wild?
The Minnesota Wild has seven players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and won't play again until at least late next week.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.