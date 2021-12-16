More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Driver charged in August fatal hit-and-run near U soccer complex
Abby Anderson's death followed sister and elite athlete Gabe Grunewald's passing in 2019.
Local
'Historic and unreal' Minn. storms leave trail of damage
Two tornadoes were confirmed, and one death was reported after a 40-foot tree fell on an Olmsted County man.
Biden warns of illness and death as omicron surges
The president on Thursday predicted a "winter of severe illness and death" for those who are still unvaccinated and implored Americans anew to get their shots and boosters.
West Metro
Hennepin County sheriff pleads guilty to misdemeanor drunken-driving offense
Dave Hutchinson crashed his SUV near Alexandria last week while attending a state sheriffs conference.
Defense witness backs Potter's decision on Taser, deadly force
A longtime police officer and law enforcement expert said the response to Daunte Wright resisting arrest was proper policing, and there was a threat of harm to one of the officers.