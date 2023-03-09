Hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic didn't go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.

Hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic didn't go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.