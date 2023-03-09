More from Star Tribune
Duluth Sheriff: Man accused of stalking girl in 2018 is killed in Grand Marais by the child's father
High Schools
Edina overcomes Moorhead in two OTs, wins 2A boys hockey quarterfinal
The Spuds rallied from a three-goal deficit and tied it in the final minute of regulation.
Politics
Minnesota legislators tackle 'sinkholes' in mental health system
Lawmakers and advocates said the state could spend hundreds of millions on mental health needs, with an emphasis on children.
COVID-era grads skip college over debt risks, jobs
Hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic didn't go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.
Wild
Wild's Kaprizov will miss three to four weeks because of injury
The record-setting All-Star winger has a lower body injury after an awkward check in Wednesday's game. Sammy Walker was called up from Iowa.
Outdoors
In like a lion: 9 things to do, follow in Minnesota outdoors in March
Thinking about predictions for ice-out, new rough fish rules, Northwest Sportshow's arrival, raptors on the wing, muskies, and more. March is a busy month for things to do, follow and learn about.