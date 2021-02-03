More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Think you have a vaccine appointment in Duluth? You might want to double check
Officials have canceled dozens of appointments for out-of-towners who signed up.
Why 'Calvin and Hobbes' still delights comics fans
Bill Watterson's masterwork said goodbye 25 years ago, but its brilliance refuses to dim.
The Twins Beat
Twins plan for spring training games with 2,400 fans in Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium will be at 28 percent capacity, with approval from MLB and Lee County.
Politics
Biden set to boost US refugee admissions after Trump cut
The Biden administration is preparing to notify Congress and others that it will dramatically increase U.S. admissions of refugees.
Biden meets with Democrats on COVID-19 relief
President Joe Biden held an Oval Office meeting with Democratic senators Wednesday as the White House and Republicans remain deadlocked over a COVID rescue plan.