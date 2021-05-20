More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Anderson: Resort life is declining; some wouldn't have it any other way
It's a declining industry for family-run resorts, but long-timers are in it for the long haul.
Celebrations across Gaza as cease-fire takes effect
Cheers and whistles rang out across Gaza City early on Friday.
Lynx
Fourth-quarter collapse keeps Lynx winless after 90-78 loss to Seattle
Ahead by 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Lynx allowed the defending WNBA champion Storm back into the game and ultimately the win.
Trophy Tales: Opening weekend produces more memories
All spring and summer we'll be featuring weekly fishing photos and stories from Star Tribune readers, send yours to: fishphoto@startribune.com
Local
Airline passenger faces cocaine charge after flight diverted to Minneapolis
Witnesses reported he "caused a commotion," walking up and down the aisle wielding a butter knife.