"Justice for George Floyd" rally at Capitol Friday evening
A coalition of organizations held a "Justice for George Floyd" rally on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minn.
CDC updates school guidance for in-person learning
The revised recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has sharply limited how many students some schools can accommodate.
Biden, Harris offer solace to Asian Americans
They visited Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women.
Gophers
Is Gophers basketball a 'hidden gem' of a program? Sam Mitchell thinks so
The former Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors coach said he's interested in coaching the Gophers and his NBA background would help him recruit top-tier talent.
Local
Tanker spills animal blood on I-494 in Bloomington
No injuries or major damage were reported.