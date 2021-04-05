More from Star Tribune
One of the Wettest Weeks of Spring: 1-3" Rainfall Amounts by Friday
No slush in sight, but plenty of rain to help your yard green up even faster in the days to come. Some 1-3"+ rainfall totals are possible by Friday. Will we get a break for Thursday's Twins Home Opener? It's possible, but always good to have a Plan B. We should dry out by the weekend before the next round of showers early next week. Yesterday's record high of 85F at MSP was just amazing..
Wolves
Russell returns — as do fans — as Timberwolves defeat Sacramento
Point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 13 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
CDC director: Young people fueling virus uptick
The increasing rate of vaccination in older Americans is preventing the most serious cases among seniors.
Coronavirus
Minnesota breweries drained by pandemic as on-site sales dried up
600 jobs lost, contribution to state economy slips.
Chauvin Trial
Chief's testimony is latest crack in 'blue wall of silence'
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo's testimony Monday was significant for a department whose culture has long discouraged officers from criticizing a colleague's conduct — at least not publicly.