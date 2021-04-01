More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Outdoors
By any metric, Minnesota is at the center of bald eagles' rebound
The bald eagle population in Minnesota is soaring, benefiting from conservation measures.
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court affirms canine custody ruling
Woman who left dog with boyfriend while attending school should get it back, court says.
Calif. police: Gunman chained gates, knew victims
Police withheld the identities of the dead but said one was a 9-year-old boy and the others were a man and two women.
Evening forecast: Low of 32 and clear, with a warmup coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Sports
Girls' hockey semifinals: Edina wins; Proctor/Hermantown, Gentry reach 1A championship
Girls' hockey takes over at the X today with the 1A semifinals. Tap here for game reports, video and more from the tournament.