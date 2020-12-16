More from Star Tribune
Buttigieg makes history as Biden cabinet pick
If confirmed, Pete Buttigieg, a former city leader of South Bend, Indiana, will be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.
Variety
Minnesota filmmaker one of ten to compete at Sundance fest
Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.'s "Wild Indian" will compete with nine other films in the upcoming virtual festival.
Vikings
Live at 2:30 p.m.: Your Vikings questions answered on StribSports Live
Ben Goessline and Andrew Krammer answers your questions and look ahead to Sunday's game against the Bears
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Gophers
2 Gopher football players named honorable mention All-Big Ten
The Gophers had no defensive players named to the first, second or third-team in the Big Ten awards.