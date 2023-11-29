More from Star Tribune
Local
Gov. Walz appoints new Hennepin County judges
Three attorneys have been appointed to the bench in Minnesota's largest district court located in downtown Minneapolis.Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced…
Stage & Arts
Curtains to rise again at Park Square Theatre in St. Paul
The company is reopening after a fiscal crisis nearly closed its doors for good.
North Metro
Northbound Hwy. 169 reopens after fatal traffic crash near Elk River
The State Patrol said it would have details about the wreck later today.
Wild
Former Wild coach Evason on his firing: 'You just know. You have a feeling.'
The team's coach for four-plus seasons says he has no ill will in wide-ranging interview two days after dismissal.
Boomer ballet class adapts discipline for older adults
This St. Paul Ballet class is only for people 55+ and works specifically with the adult body.