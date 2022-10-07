More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
Gophers
Boreen, Hemp, Murphy all score twice, U women's hockey routs Bemidji State
No. 2-rated Minnesota beat the Beavers 6-0 — it was the Gophers' 15th win in a row over Bemidji State.
Local
To stay or go: New flooding forces river towns to make hard choices
As increased rainfall and repetitive flooding strain aging infrastructure in many towns, residents along the Mississippi River ask the same question: Do we pack up and move out?
Vikings
Vikings try to pull off rare winning streak on two continents
No NFL team has followed up a victory in London with a win the next week.
Minneapolis
'I thought I was going to be George Floyd before George Floyd,' says man stopped, cuffed by Minneapolis officer
Ramone Brown sues Minneapolis, former officer after he was pulled over for no reason and car searched.
West Metro
'Possible threat' sends Eden Prairie High School into lockdown, postpones football game
Officers determined the threat was not credible.