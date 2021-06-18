More from Star Tribune
Business Lawsuit: Twin Cities man says he was fired for refusing to be fingerprinted due to Christian faith
Business Lawsuit: Twin Cities man says he was fired for refusing to be fingerprinted due to Christian faith
Body camera shows violence against Capitol officers on Jan. 6
A body-worn camera video released by a court shows a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City cop charging at a police officer with a flagpole during the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Politics
Minnesota Legislature agrees to nearly $1 billion in tax cuts
The Legislature focused on businesses that received federal payroll loans and workers who collected unemployment checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olympics
Smith has best time in 200 backstroke heats at trials; Stadden makes semifinals
Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith, the world record holder in the event, finished nearly one second ahead of the second-fastest time. The semifinals are tonight.
Loons
In music, soccer or life, Loons teenager is well beyond his years
Aziel Jackson, 19, has played in France, knows three musical instruments and speaks three languages. He could make his Minnesota United debut Saturday.
High Schools
From hardwood to hardball, Hayfield adds another state title
With a starting lineup stocked with its basketball championship team, the Vikings baseball team rallied for a 7-4 victory over New York Mills to win the Class 1A championship.