Twins
Reusse: An 'upset' in baseball? Might not be what you think it is
Because the major league season is long and there are so many games, the label doesn't apply until the postseason.
Blue Origin tourist crew thrilled by space flight
Blue Origin completed its fifth human spaceflight that sent six people to suborbital space including Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman.
Sports
The pioneering women who started the fight for equality in Minnesota sports
For the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Minnesotans at the forefront recall the early battles for gender equality in athletics that have changed the face of the world.
Lynx
Souhan: Should the Lynx tank for Paige? No, and here's why
Among the reasons: A rotten record wouldn't ensure they could draft Paige Bueckers; opportunity remains to salvage the season; Sylvia Fowles deserves a fitting send-off.
Lynx
Griner's ongoing detainment 'unacceptable,' says Lynx coach Reeve
Two-time Olympian Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. "She needs to get home now," Lynx and USA basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said.