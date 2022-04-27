More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves done in once again by poor late-game execution, shot selection
The Wolves built the best offense in the league this season with a free-flowing scheme that requires pace and ball movement. But those skills have often deserted them in the final minutes of this playoff series.
World
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as "blackmail."
Bill Clinton honors Madeleine Albright at her funeral service
Former President Bill Clinton honored former Secretary of State Madeleine Abright at her funeral service in Washington by recalling their last conversation, one he says he "will never forget."
Sports
New York hearing officer recommends two-year racing suspension for Baffert
A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice on Wednesday recommended a two-year suspension for Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations in that state.
Randball
Anthony Edwards embodies all of the Wolves' playoff highs and lows
The Wolves absolutely needed a lot more from the 20-year-old Edwards on Tuesday, but here's the question: Is it too much to ask for more, at least for now?