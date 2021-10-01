More from Star Tribune
Biden's message to Democrats is to get both bills done
Democratic lawmakers left a meeting Friday with President Joe Biden focused on 'unity' in moving ahead to pass both pieces of legislation for his big domestic agenda.
Vikings
Reusse: Warming up to Vikings' Zimmer and his rare coaching candor
Here's hoping Mike Zimmer has success this season and sticks around since coaches offering candor are endangered species around here.
Vikings
Noon Sunday: Vikings vs. Browns TV/radio, statistics, social media, stories and more
Will the Vikings even their record at 2-2 by beating Cleveland and former offensive coordinator Greg Stefanski, who became coach of the Browns last season?
Loons
Gameday preview: Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas
Loons and FC Dallas meet for the third time this season.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 4 NFL picks against the spread
Tom Brady plays the Patriots, Andy Reid plays the Eagles and Kevin Stefanski plays the Vikings in a reunion-heavy weekend.